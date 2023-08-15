CM Murad performs soft launch of Karachi safe city

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Karachi Safe City Project is not just a collection of surveillance cameras and technological advancements but it also embodies our collective aspiration for a safer and more secure environment.

This he said while speaking at the contract signing ceremony of Integrated C5ISR Based (Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Cyber Security, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Safe City Project here at the CM House on Monday.

The programme was attended by former IT Minister Taimur Talpur, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, MD NRTC Brig Asim Ishaq Chairman P&D, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Home Secretary Aijaz Shah, DG Safe City Authority Asif Aijaz Shaikh, and others.

Shah said that the Karachi Safe City Project was not merely the installation of surveillance cameras and adopting technological advancements, but it also embodied our collective aspiration for a safer and more secure urban environment.

“With the challenges that a rapidly growing city like Karachi faces, it is our duty to ensure that every citizen must feel safe and secure and this project brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” he said. The CM said that he was aware of the urgency attached to this project. “The safety and well-being of our citizens cannot wait, and we must remain steadfast in our pursuit of its successful implementation,” he said. “I am honoured to launch the much-awaited launch of the safe city project before leaving the charge of this office,” he said and added that it was a testament to the foresight and dedication of the Sindh government.

Shah said that the Sindh Safe Cities Authority board and its director general and NRTC have worked hard to make the project a reality.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government has always placed the needs and aspirations of our citizens at the forefront of its agenda. “We understand the challenges faced by our cities in this rapidly evolving world, and we are not merely content with acknowledging these challenges, but we strive to confront them head-on, with determination and innovation.

The CM said that the Safe City Project would enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve emergency response times, and deter criminal activities. He said that the integrated approach aligned with our commitment to creating a city that was not only prosperous but also safe for all its residents.

Shah said that the Safe City Project was truly a one-of-a-kind initiative, distinguished not only by its scale but also by the intricate technical complexities it encompasses. “As we stand on the cusp of its launch, we can take pride in our collective efforts to overcome these hurdles and bring this visionary project to fruition,” he said.

The CM extended his gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in this endeavour, including government officials and law enforcement agencies, technical experts, and project teams. “Your dedication and hard work are integral to the success of the Safe City Karachi Project,” he said.

The citizens of Karachi are eagerly looking forward to the enhanced safety and security that this project promises, the CM said, and added their trust was a responsibility we must uphold.

“Therefore, I kindly request DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority and MD NRTC to keep a keen focus on meeting the project’s timeliness while maintaining the highest standards of quality,” Murad maintained.