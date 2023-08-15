Court extends Qureshi’s interim bail in May 9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 violence cases.

ATC Judge Abul Hasanat heard the case as Qureshi appeared before the court.

The court summoned 2 members of JIT probing the May 9 violence riots along with a record in the next hearing and extended Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail till September 1.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.