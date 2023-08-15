DC distributes sweets among prisoners on I-Day

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has visited District Jail and Central Jail here on Monday and dis­tributed sweets and fruits among the prisoners to celebrate the 76th Jashan-e-Azadi. He visited various barracks and directed the jail admin­istrations to improve facilities for jail birds. He also discussed various mat­ters with jail superintendents and ap­preciated their role for celebration of Independence Day in a most befitting manner in the jails.

JASHAN-E-AZADI CELEBRATED AT FIC

Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) has celebrated Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday by decorating its wards and sections with national flags and colorful buntings.

In this connection, Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar visited the FIC and cut Jashan-e-Azadi cake in a formal ceremony. He also distribut­ed fruits among the admitted patients and their attendants. This fruit was donated by Heart Saver foundation.

The DC interacted with the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

He also directed the hospital ad­ministration to improve quality of treatment and other facilities in the hospital so that the ailing humanity could be facilitated at maximum ex­tent. Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Nadeem, Medical Social Officer Aa­siya Faqeer Hussain, General Secre­tary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq, Manager Asima Muzammal and others were also present on the occasion.

40,000 PLANTLETS DISTRIBUTED FREE UNDER “GREEN FLAG, LUSH GREEN FAISALABAD”

Parks & Horticulture Author­ity (PHA) has distributed more than 40,000 plantlets free of cost under “Green flag, lush green Faisalabad” drive. Divisional Commissioner Sil­wat Saeed visited the PHA stall estab­lished at Zila Council Chowk here on Monday and appreciated its role for promotion of tree plantation on the 76th Independence Day.

She said that trees were imperative for arrest of environmental pollution in addition to adding natural beauty on the earth. She directed the PHP officers to arrange maximum sap­lings for the free distribution among the general public so that Faisalabad could be converted into a lush green metropolis of the country as early as possible. Director General (DG) PHA Zameer Hussain, Chief Officer Munici­pal Corporation Faisalabad Muham­mad Zubair Watto and others were also present on the occasion.

CYCLE RALLY ARRANGED TO CELEBRATE JASHAN-E-AZADI

District Sports Department has or­ganized a cycle rally to celebrate 76th Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef inaugurated the rally by wav­ing national flag at D-Type Chowk Sammundri Road. More than 200 cy­clists participated in the rally which passed through various roads and streets of the city up to Nallaywala on Canal Express Way.