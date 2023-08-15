DC visits district jail, special education centre to join I-Day jubilation

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir paid a visit to the district jail and spe­cial education center to join in inde­pendence day jubilation.

On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Reve­nue Nauman Afzal and under-training officials of the Civil Service Academy also distributed gifts among the pris­oners. Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir reached the Spe­cial Education Center and planted a sapling on the occasion of Indepen­dence Day. The DC also cut the cake along with the special children during the solemn ceremony.

He also distributed books, gifts, and toys among the special children. On the occasion, District officer special education Mian Muhammad Majid also addressed the ceremony. Speak­ing at the event, Umar Jahangir said, “Independence Day gives a message to be determined for the security of the country.” The entire nation was com­mitted to playing its role in the devel­opment of the beloved country, he said. Freedom was the blessing of the great sacrifices of our elders. The district administration was striving for reha­bilitation of every section of society, he added. DC congratulated the entire na­tion on Independence Day.

TDCP REGIONAL MANAGER TERMS I DAY AS HISTORIC DAY

Regional manager of Tourism Devel­opment Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Multan Office Ashar Iqbal Malik Mon­day said that our Independence Day was a historic day. He expressed these views while addressing the partici­pants of a rally taken out at Ghanta Ghar Chowk under the direction of the Man­aging Director (MD) of TDCP. He further said that independence day freed Mus­lims from the slavery of Hindus and get them aware of the blessings of freedom. Ashar Iqbal Malik said that freeform was the greatest wish and aspiration of every soul and a great blessing, espe­cially for human beings.