DC visits district jail, special education centre to join I-Day jubilation

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir paid a visit to the district jail and special education center to join in independence day jubilation.
On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Revenue Nauman Afzal and under-training officials of the Civil Service Academy also distributed gifts among the prisoners. Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir reached the Special Education Center and planted a sapling on the occasion of Independence Day. The DC also cut the cake along with the special children during the solemn ceremony.
He also distributed books, gifts, and toys among the special children. On the occasion, District officer special education Mian Muhammad Majid also addressed the ceremony. Speaking at the event, Umar Jahangir said, “Independence Day gives a message to be determined for the security of the country.” The entire nation was committed to playing its role in the development of the beloved country, he said. Freedom was the blessing of the great sacrifices of our elders. The district administration was striving for rehabilitation of every section of society, he added. DC congratulated the entire nation on Independence Day.
TDCP REGIONAL MANAGER TERMS I DAY AS HISTORIC DAY
Regional manager of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Multan Office Ashar Iqbal Malik Monday said that our Independence Day was a historic day. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a rally taken out at Ghanta Ghar Chowk under the direction of the Managing Director (MD) of TDCP. He further said that independence day freed Muslims from the slavery of Hindus and get them aware of the blessings of freedom. Ashar Iqbal Malik said that freeform was the greatest wish and aspiration of every soul and a great blessing, especially for human beings.