ECP again asks political parties to submit financial statements

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again remind­ed all the heads of po­litical parties to submit their consolidated state­ment of accounts for the financial year, 2022-23 before the end of August. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the statement is required under section 210 and 204 of the Elections Act, 2017. The statement ac­companying the audit report of a chartered ac­countant declares that the party has not re­ceived any funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 and the statement contains an accurate pic­ture of the financial po­sition of the party. The commission has remind­ed the registered politi­cal parties to submit all these details to avoid any legal disturbance.