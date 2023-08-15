ECP again asks political parties to submit financial statements

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again reminded all the heads of political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year, 2022-23 before the end of August. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the statement is required under section 210 and 204 of the Elections Act, 2017. The statement accompanying the audit report of a chartered accountant declares that the party has not received any funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 and the statement contains an accurate picture of the financial position of the party. The commission has reminded the registered political parties to submit all these details to avoid any legal disturbance.