ECP issues dos and don'ts for caretaker govts as election bells start ringing

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday asked the caretaker federal and provincial governments to ensure their assistance in holding of fair and transparent elections in the country.

The electoral watchdog has sent guidelines to the interim governments as the South Asian country gears up for general elections after months long political uncertainty in the country.

The National Assembly was dissolved prematurely last week by former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. As per the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days when assemblies are dissolved prior to the end of their term.

In the notification, the ECP sad it is “mandated with the constitutional duty to organise and conduct elections in terms of Article 218(3) of the Constitution and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against”.

“It has become imperative that the election commission shall take all necessary steps under the Constitution and prevalent law for the smooth conduct of general elections,” the notification reads.

Besides seeking assistance from the caretaker governments for the transparent elections, it asked them to ensure level-playing field for all political parties.

It also instructed them to comply with all notifications, directives and provisions of Section 230 of the election law, which explains the functions of an interim government.

The top electoral body has barred the caretaker governments from transfer and posting of any public official without the prior approval in writing from the ECP.