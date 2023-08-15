ECP orders former PM, cabinet members to surrender official vehicles

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday ordered to take back the official vehicles from the former prime minister, chief ministers and cabinet members.

As per the commission, the federal and provincial supervisory governments should conduct affairs on a day-to-day basis according to the law, and the supervisory governments should not try to pressure and disrupt the election.

The supervising governments can implement existing international and bilateral agreements.

The commission has also sought details of the assets of caretaker prime minister, chief ministers and cabinet members.