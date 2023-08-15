Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP orders former PM, cabinet members to surrender official vehicles

ECP orders former PM, cabinet members to surrender official vehicles
Web Desk
9:56 PM | August 15, 2023
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday ordered to take back the official vehicles from the former prime minister, chief ministers and cabinet members.

As per the commission, the federal and provincial supervisory governments should conduct affairs on a day-to-day basis according to the law, and the supervisory governments should not try to pressure and disrupt the election.

The supervising governments can implement existing international and bilateral agreements.

The commission has also sought details of the assets of caretaker prime minister, chief ministers and cabinet members.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023