First-ever international flight arrives at Skardu airport

SKARDU - First International flight carrying eighty passen­gers including one local passenger arrived on Monday morning from Dubai to Skardu Interna­tional Airport.

CAA, PIA and Local Administration authorities welcomed the passengers at Skardu Internation­al Airport. There was a scene of jubilation today when the flight was landed at Skardu airport di­rect from Dubai to Skardu when people of Baltis­tan were observing Independence Day of Pakistan. The flight went back to Dubai from Skardu with passengers after re-fueling.

Refueling facilities were made by the PSO ear­lier which was not available so far. International flights from different countries to Skardu will be helpful for foreign investment, trade, and tourism. PIA and CAA authorities hopeful that Internation­al tourists, expedition parties and trekkers will di­rectly come to Baltistan through their countries