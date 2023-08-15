Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

First-ever international flight arrives at Skardu airport

First-ever international flight arrives at Skardu airport
Agencies
August 15, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

SKARDU  -  First International flight carrying eighty passen­gers including one local passenger arrived on Monday morning from Dubai to Skardu Interna­tional Airport.

CAA, PIA and Local Administration authorities welcomed the passengers at Skardu Internation­al Airport. There was a scene of jubilation today when the flight was landed at Skardu airport di­rect from Dubai to Skardu when people of Baltis­tan were observing Independence Day of Pakistan. The flight went back to Dubai from Skardu with passengers after re-fueling.

Refueling facilities were made by the PSO ear­lier which was not available so far. International flights from different countries to Skardu will be helpful for foreign investment, trade, and tourism. PIA and CAA authorities hopeful that Internation­al tourists, expedition parties and trekkers will di­rectly come to Baltistan through their countries

70-year-old Coca-Cola committed to Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1691999825.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023