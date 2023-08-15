Five policemen injured as lightning strikes police station in Attock

A police station in the Hazro tehsil of Punjab's Attock district was struck by lightning, resulting in injuries to five police officers, as confirmed by an official on Tuesday.

Attock District Police Officer (DPO), Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan, confirmed the incident and the injuries to the media. He mentioned that four of the injured personnel received first aid and were subsequently discharged, while one police officer was referred to the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi for further treatment.

The officers who sustained injuries were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Imtiaz, Wireless Operator Bilawal Siddiqui, and Constables Sajjad, Faizan, and Tauqeer.

According to DPO Khan, the lightning struck the malkhana, which serves as the storehouse for case property, within the police station premises. This strike led to a subsequent fire within the building.

The extent of the damage is currently under assessment, as stated by the official.

Responding to inquiries about the potential of deliberate interference, DPO Khan ruled out sabotage as a cause. He mentioned that the exact reason for the fire is yet to be determined.

He further explained, "An investigation has been launched to determine whether the fire originated from a short circuit or an incident within the weapons depot."