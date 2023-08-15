Flag at Liberty Chowk to evoke a sense of national pride across Pakistan: Mohsin

LAHORE - The foundation stone for the installation of Pakistan’s largest and tallest national flag at Liberty Chowk was laid by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. During his visit to Liberty Chowk, the chief minister was briefed by the Secretary of Communications and Works about the project. Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the government would not allocate any public funds for this endeavor. Instead, the project would be supported by private sector investments. The ambitious venture aims to match the splendor of the iconic Burj Khalifa, with the national flag being illuminated by captivating laser lights. The chief minister assured that stringent safety measures, aligned with international standards, would be observed during the installation of the national flag. The event was attended by distinguished officials including the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretary Housing, Secretary Communications and Works, DGPR, DG PHA, Deputy Commissioner and other notable figures. Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone at Liberty Chowk, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared August 14 as a day of collective jubilation. The impending towering flag at Liberty Chowk is poised to evoke a sense of national pride across Pakistan. Remarkably, the Liberty Chowk flag project will be entirely financed by private participation, without burdening government coffers.