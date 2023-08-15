Flag at Liberty Chowk to evoke a sense of national pride across Pakistan: Mohsin

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Our Staff Reporter
August 15, 2023
LAHORE   -  The foundation stone for the installation of Paki­stan’s largest and tallest national flag at Liberty Chowk was laid by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. During his visit to Liberty Chowk, the chief minister was briefed by the Secretary of Communications and Works about the proj­ect. Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the government would not allocate any public funds for this endeavor. In­stead, the project would be supported by private sector investments. The ambitious venture aims to match the splendor of the iconic Burj Khalifa, with the national flag being illuminated by captivat­ing laser lights. The chief minister assured that stringent safety measures, aligned with international standards, would be ob­served during the instal­lation of the national flag. The event was attended by distinguished officials including the Chief Sec­retary, Inspector General of Police, Secretary Hous­ing, Secretary Communications and Works, DGPR, DG PHA, Deputy Commissioner and other notable figures. Speaking to the media after laying the foun­dation stone at Liberty Chowk, Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi declared August 14 as a day of collective jubilation. The impending towering flag at Liberty Chowk is poised to evoke a sense of national pride across Pakistan. Remarkably, the Liberty Chowk flag project will be entirely financed by private par­ticipation, without burdening government coffers.

Our Staff Reporter

