Flag hoisting ceremonies held in Pak embassies to observe Pakistan’s Independence Day

BEIJING-An impressive flag-hosting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing here on Monday to commemorate 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day. The event began with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque raising of the national flag. Messages by the President and the Prime Minister were also read out.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers and workers of the Pakistan movement. President urged the countrymen to work for the welfare of deprived sections of society and uphold the principles of democracy freedom, equality, socioeconomic justice and moral and ethical values as enunciated by Islam. The president also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering and continued political diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiri brethren in their legitimate right to self-determination. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message paid homage to the Quaid-i-Azam’s visionary leadership and also the other leaders for their struggles that resulted in the creation of Pakistan. The prime minister praised the resilience of Pakistanis to face the worst natural disasters and the will to rebuild. He said that this day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of the past, celebrate the achievements of the present, and envision a brighter future for our country.

Independence Day celebrated in Ankara

The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm, bringing together the vibrant diaspora at Pakistan embassy residence in Ankara on Monday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid hoisted the national flag to the tune of national anthem in the presence of dignitaries from all spheres of life. The event was well attended by Pakistani community residing in Ankara, said a message received here. Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion. Pakistani leadership in their messages paid tribute to the sacrifices of ancestors and vowed to transform Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Pakistani leadership also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and reassured Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support for their legitimate right to self-determination.

76th I Day of Pakistan celebrated In New Delhi

High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated 76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan with national zeal and patriotic spirit on Monday.

Aizaz Khan, Chargé d’ Affaires, hoisted the national flag on the occasion. Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present. Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience. The Charge d’ Affaires in his remarks paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid- e- Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders of the freedom struggle, who carved out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live in accordance with their own values and traditions. He stated that supreme sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers could not be forgotten.

“We can achieve new heights of greatness and prosperity for our country if we remain united as a nation and focus our efforts towards economic progress and social justice,” he added. Recounting the great sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the defense of the motherland, the Cd’A paid homage to the brave sons of soil and martyrs.

Pakistan ‘stand

firm’ with Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from India

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, in a message to the UN community on the country’s 76th Independence Day, highlighted the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and freedom from India. “We will continue to raise Kashmir’s call for liberation at the United Nations and in all forums,” he said. “ Freedom is never free,” Ambassador Akram said, pointing out that “our founding fathers faced vigorous opposition and secured Pakistan through determination, resolve, wisdom and democratic struggle.

“Hundreds of thousands of our brothers and sisters sacrificed their lives just to reach their promised homeland; to fulfill their dream of nationhood and liberty. We must never forget their heroism; their ideals; and their sacrifice.

“Today, as we celebrate our independence, we stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination and freedom,” the Pakistani envoy added. As a resilient nation., he said, Pakistanis overcame security and economic challenges with strength and fortitude, as manifested in the nation’s response to the massive floods of 2022.

“Our Quaid prescribed the principles of unity, faith and discipline as the cornerstones of nation-building. We must work day and night to realize the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam and make our society humane, inclusive, and tolerant for all,” Ambassador Akram said.