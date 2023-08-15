Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Freedom is priceless, says PU VC

Freedom is priceless, says PU VC
August 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE, Aug 14   -  Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said on Monday that value of free­dom can be realized when ‘we look at the slave nations, and in fact, freedom is priceless’. He was addressing the flag hoisting ceremony on the oc­casion of Independence Day outside VC’s office here at Quaid-i-Azam Campus. On this occasion, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, deans, heads of various departments, faculty members, administrative officers, em­ployees, students and children and women from PU residential colony were present. Dr Khalid Mahmood hoisted the flag out­side the admin block and re­leased pigeons. He also plant­ed saplings on the occasion of Independence Day. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Al­lama Muhammad Iqbal and the leaders of the Pakistan’s Freedom Movement.

