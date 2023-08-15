Governor calls for promoting unity, tolerance

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman hoist­ed the Pakistani flag in a simple ceremony on 76th Independence Day of Pakistan at Governor House Lahore on Monday. After the ceremony, the governor and his wife mingled with the children and had a lively conversation with them. On this occasion, a special prayer was also offered for the security and stability of the country. While congratulating the entire nation on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, the gover­nor said that every Pakistani should play his role in the development of the country. “This day reminds us of the immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for a separate homeland. Today is the day to renew our pledge to forget mutual differences and get united”, he observed. Balighur Rehman reiterated that the chal­lenges facing the country can be overcome only by pro­moting unity, unity, mutual tolerance and brotherhood. “Today, we have to reaffirm the commitment that we will live up to the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Unity, faith and discipline”. He also paid tributes to the martyrs of armed forces and security forces who laid down their lives for the sake of the dear homeland.

NTDC CELEBRATES 76TH INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH TRADITIONAL ZEAL

National Transmission and Despatch Company Lim­ited (NTDC) celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal. The main flag hoisting ceremony took place at the TSG Training Centre here at New Kot Lakhpat on Monday. The Company’s Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan as chief guest unfurled the national flag in a solemn ceremony. Salutes were also presented by the security guards of NTDC as a mark of respect. In his address, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of working hard for the development and prosperity of the nation, recognizing the immense value of the country ‘we call home’. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan expressed his pride in the dedicated efforts of every officer and staff member of NTDC who work day and night with the spirit of serving the nation. He high­lighted the significant role NTDC is playing in the de­velopment of the country. During the previous fiscal year, NTDC successfully completed four important transmission line projects, resulting in improved power supply and a reduction in load shedding. He reaffirmed the commitment to continue working with the same spirit to complete ongoing NTDC projects in the current year. The Managing Director urged all NTDC officers and employees to work with integrity, passion, and dedication for the national develop­ment and the betterment of the company. As part of the celebrations, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, cut the Independence Day cake and presented appointment letters to the chil­dren of NTDC employees (in service death quota). In addition, students from the NTDC school and children of employees presented national songs and speeches, showcasing their patriotism and love for the country. Special prayers were offered for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the nation. The event was attended by Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), General Man­agers, Chief Engineers, and NTDC officers and staff, who actively participated in the celebrations. NTDC remains committed to uphold the values of indepen­dence and contributing to the progress and develop­ment of Pakistan.