Hashim Dogar to join IPP today

LAHORE - Former Punjab Home Minister Col. (R) Hashim Dog­ar Monday showed his willingness to join Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) as senior leadership of the party led by President Aleem Khan visited his Sialkot residence on Independence Day. Party’s central lead­ers including Nauman Langrial, Awn Chaudhry and Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain were also present on this occasion. Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar expressed his intention to join the party and agreed to formally an­nounce this decision on Tuesday (today) in Lahore in a meeting with the senior leaders of the IPP. Speak­ing on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the country’s affairs had entered an important phase as the last five years of the nation were deliberately wasted. He said that his party will give a practical solution to the problems facing the country. Al­eem Khan further said that the common man was interested only in his own problems and the IPP will reduce the burden of electricity bills and pet­rol prices by giving them maximum relief. He said that giving hope to the youth and taking practical measures for their improvement were the first prior­itr for which efforts will be made. Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the decision of former Provincial Minis­ter Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar and called it another important achievement of the party. Hashim Dogar served as Punjab Minister for Home in the cabinet of Ch Parvez Elahi till the dissolution of the provincial Assembly in January 2023.