Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

KAHULUI, UNITED STATES - The death toll in Hawaii from the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century ticked to­wards 100 Sunday, fueling crit­icism that government inac­tion contributed to the heavy loss of life.

Officials say 93 people are known to have died, but warned the figure was like­ly to rise as recovery crews with cadaver dogs work their way through hundreds of homes and burned out vehi­cles in Lahaina.

The historic coastal town on the island of Maui was al­most completely destroyed by the fast-moving inferno ear­ly Wednesday morning, with survivors saying there had been no warnings.

When asked Sunday why none of the island’s sirens had been activated, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono said she would wait for the results of an in­vestigation announced by the state’s attorney general.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for this tragedy,” Hi­rono, a Democrat, told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“We are really focused, as far as I’m concerned, on the need for rescue, and, sadly, the loca­tion of more bodies.”

More than 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through La­haina, according to official es­timates, wreaking $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thou­sands homeless.

“The remains we’re finding are from a fire that melted met­al,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. “When we pick up the remains... they fall apart.”

That was making identifica­tion difficult, he added, appeal­ing for those with missing rela­tives to give DNA samples that might speed up the process.

Pelletier said cadaver dogs still had a vast area to search in the hunt for what could still be hundreds of people who are unaccounted for.

“We’re going as fast as we can. But just so you know, three percent -- that’s what’s been searched with the dogs,” he said.