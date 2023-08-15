Hazro plagued by unabated dacoities despite police efforts

ATTOCK - Dacoities continue to persist in Tehsil Hazro, despite the police’s assertions to the contrary. In a recent instance, two dacoities occurred within a single day, one within the jurisdiction of police station Rangoo and the other within police station Hazro. The first incident took place in broad daylight in the village of Waisa, where dacoits entered Zohaib’s residence. Unfazed by the time of day, they brazenly robbed the family of over 30 tolas of gold and 15 lakh rupees before fleeing the scene. Sources indicate that the dacoits struck when no male family members were present, utilizing a car as their getaway vehicle. They held a female hostage at gunpoint and left with all the valuable possessions.

In a separate incident in the village of Khagwani, Dilnawaz faced a dacoity attempt where he was injured by the culprits after resisting their robbery. The escalating frequency of such incidents has cultivated a pervasive sense of insecurity amongst the residents of Hazro tehsil. Notably, DPO Attock conducted an open session in Hazro last week, pledging to curb criminal activities. However, as of the time of this report, no FIR has been lodged. Despite attempts to contact the PRO Attock police, he remains unavailable for comments, as is customary.

In contrast, Attock Saddar police have taken a different action by registering a case involving blasphemy against unidentified individuals. The case pertains to offensive graffiti that targets the companions (Sahaba Karam) of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Meanwhile, a tragic incident unfolded in Hamza Colony Attock, where a woman took her own life by firearm. In the presence of law enforcement, an ambulance from Rescue 1122 transported her body to DHQ Hospital Attock.