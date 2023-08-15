Hot, humid weather likely in plain areas of country: PMD

Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Upper/central Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in upper Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, Jammu and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama , Anantnag and Shopian twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh thirteen and Baramula twenty one degree centigrade.