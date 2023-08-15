Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Huzaifas, Aina win titles in 4th KPT Squash Championship

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 15, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Huzaifa Shahid, Huzaifa Ibrahim and Aina Sheikh clinched the titles in the Pakistan Independence Day 4th KPT Girls & Boys Squash Championship 2023 that concluded at KPT Sports Department Karachi. 
Huzaifa Shahid won the boys U-15 title while Huzaifa Ibrahim secured the boys U-19 title and the girls U-19 title was claimed by Aina Sheikh. In the boys U-19 final, Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Anas Khan 3-0; 11/8 11/8 11/5 in 35 minutes. Muhammad Ali and Abdul Basit got a bronze medal each. 
In the U-15 boys final, Huzaifa Shahid beat Abdullah Shahid 3-0; 11/9 11/5 11/4 in 23 minutes. Haris Sheraz and Abdul Ahad earned a bronze medal each. In the girls U-19 final, Aina Sheikh beat Sameera Shahid 3-1; 7/11 11/4 11/8 11/5 in 26 minutes. Wannia Tahir and Soha Ali secured a bronze medal each. 
On this occasion, Chairman KPT KPTChairmanSyedain Raza Zaidi encouraged the players and hinted to hold more tournaments. He also encouraged the players to continue their efforts with more hard work and dedication. Later, the Chairman KPT, along with KPT GM Admin Brig Tariq Basheer, former international squash player Maqsood Khan and Tournament Director Naveed Alam, distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up. 

