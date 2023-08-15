I-Day celebrated with great enthusiasm, patriotic fervour in KP

Peshawar - Like others parts of the country, the Independence Day of the nation was celebrated on Monday in provincial capital and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held on the premises of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Monday.

Acting SCCI president Ijaz Khan Afridi hoisted the national flag during the ceremony in which great national enthusiasm and fervour was demonstrated by participants present on the occasion and congratulated the whole nation on eve of Independence Day. He also paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of armed forces for the motherland, because today, we are living as an independent nation, he added.

The SCCI’s Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Saddar Gul, Fazl-e-Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Asif Aziz along with members of the business community and staff attended the ceremony.

The participants, on the occasion, expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir and prayed for integrity, solidarity and sustainable peace of the country, especially economic stability. They said the Day of August 14, reminded us about the commitment to give sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country.

The SCCI chief vowed to follow the motto of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, “Unity, Faith and Discipline.” He said the country will put on a path of development and sustainable progress by following the quotes of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He advised the youth to do hard work for the construction and development of the country and render every sacrifice for the motherland.

KHYBER: The Independence Day was celebrated by the tribesmen of Khyber with national enthusiasm and with pledge to work hard to take the country to the new height of progress and development.

Yaum-e-Aazadi, observed annually on 14th August, is a national holiday in Pakistan. It commemorates the day when Pakistan achieved independence and was declared a sovereign state following the end of the British Rule in 1947.

The Day was dawned with special prayers, offered in the mosques for the prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Earlier, Bab-e-Khyber and other government buildings were illuminated with colourful lights.

On the night between Sunday and Monday fireworks shows were held at Bab-e-Khyber and at Hamza Baba sports ground that fascinated the spectators.

In Landi Kotal a main function was organised inside the tehsil compound that was attended by the Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand as a chief guest while City Mayor Haji Shah Khalid and tribal elders were among the participants. The national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was presented by the school children.

A simple but impressive gathering was also organised in the Rescue 1122 office, Jamrud. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. He hoisted the national flag and the smart contingent of the Rescue 1122 workers saluted to it.

Flag march was also conducted by the Rescue 1122 and other line departments in Jamrud.

The national flag hoisted ceremony was also held teshil building Bara that was attended by Additional DC Haseeb-ur-Rehman Khalil, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas, Assistant Commissioner, Bara Shahabuddin, tehsil Chairman, Landi Kotal Haji Shah Khalid, political elites, tribal elders, representatives of minority and members of civil society.

MOHMAND: Like others parts of the Independence Day of the nation was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour in all tehsils of Mohmand tribal district.

The flag hoisting ceremony and various events marked the day’s significance, with active participation from the local community, government officials, students, and law enforcement agencies.

The flag hoisting ceremony held at the DC office headquarters Ghalanai, Lower Mohmand Ekkaghund and was attended by Rescue 1122 headquarters Ghalanai DC Mohmand Dr Ehtishamul Haq, District Police Officer Muhammad Ayaz, Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Sadam Hussain Memon.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham- ul-Haq eloquently spoke about the struggles endured by the nation’s founding leaders and the invaluable price paid for independence. He emphasised the need for continued unity and progress, encouraging everyone to contribute positively to society.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ayaz, in his address, acknowledged the role of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding the nation’s freedom. He expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by officers and their commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Malik Nadir Manan, a local leader, took the stage to reflect on the importance of preserving cultural heritage and the responsibilities of each citizen to contribute towards the nation’s development.

KMU, GIK, Women University celebrate Ind Day Similarly, a colourful ceremony was organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar in connection with the 76th Independence Day here in which Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Dean of Basic medical sciences was the chief guest.

While Director Academics Dr Zille Huma, President of KMU Welfare Society Dr Mujibur Rahman, faculty, admin staff, and many students were also present on this occasion.

The event started with the unfurling of the national flag on the lawn of the university and a salute to the national flag by the security guards of the university, after which the participants recited the national anthem together. Apart from speech competitions, documentaries, skits, and national songs were presented at the event, and quiz competitions were organized among children which were highly appreciated.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq Vice Chancellor of KMU said that celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm is a sign of living nations. He said that our forefathers got Pakistan after immense sacrifices and hardships and now protecting this trust is our shared national responsibility.

SWA BI: Like the other parts of the country the Independence Day was observed with great enthusiasm in district Swabi on Monday. In this connection, a colourful function was held in Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology. Rector, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid was chief guest on the occasion. The function was also attended by deans, head of department, faculty members, other staff and GIK College.

Prof Khalid said that the Institute has been playing its role in the economic development of the country by giving contemporary education to 7,500 students who are playing their due role in bringing economic stability to the country.

Engr Salim Saifullah, President of GIK Institute parent body, Society for Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) in his message said that the Institute would always strive to play its due role in the development of our beloved country.

Various other functions to celebrate Independence Day were also held in the district.

MARDAN: Women’s University Mardan organised national songs and ‘bait bazi’ competitions among female students in connection with Independence Day celebrations in which students from different departments participated in the competitions.

Prizes were also given to the students who won the first, second and third positions - apart from this, the students of the Urdu department also presented a beautiful tableau to show their affection for the home land.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin said that the aim of organising this event was to awaken the spirit of patriotism in the young generation. She said that we have to place our country in the ranks of developed countries and it will be possible when every member of the country, especially female play their productive role in the development of the country.