I-Day ceremony at Sargodha jail

SARGODHA - The Sargodha district jail, under the supervision of jail superintendent, also organised the 76th Independence Day cere­mony. A well turned-out squad of police saluted Jail Superintendent Muhammad Abubakar Abdullah. He hoisted the flag and other jail officers also participat­ed while flowers were placed on graves of mar­tyrs. The jail superin­tendent, while praying for country’s security and prosperity, also dis­tributed gifts and sweets among prisoners. He said independence is a great blessing.