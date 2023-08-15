Tuesday, August 15, 2023
I-Day ceremony at Sargodha jail

August 15, 2023
SARGODHA   -   The Sargodha district jail, under the supervision of jail superintendent, also organised the 76th Independence Day cere­mony. A well turned-out squad of police saluted Jail Superintendent Muhammad Abubakar Abdullah. He hoisted the flag and other jail officers also participat­ed while flowers were placed on graves of mar­tyrs. The jail superin­tendent, while praying for country’s security and prosperity, also dis­tributed gifts and sweets among prisoners. He said independence is a great blessing.

