Tuesday, August 15, 2023
I-Day dawns with 21-gun salute in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
August 15, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Independence Day dawned with big gun salute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city Peshawar here on Monday.

The 21-gun salute held at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium Peshawar. Later on, flag hoisting ceremonies were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and eternal peace of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Governor House Peshawar attended by former ministers, politicians and people of all walks of life. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali hoisted the national flag, while National anthem was played and police presented salute.

The celebration functions were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas amid slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

A declamation contest was held here at private school on the topic of role of Quaid-e-Azam in Pakistan Movement. The speakers threw light on the sacrifices offered by our forefathers during the creation of motherland.

Meanwhile, the University of Peshawar (UoP) celebrated the 76th Independence Day with national zeal.

Independence Day was also celebrated at the Autism Unit Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar. Children and their parents were in attendance while Dean Faculty of social sciences Prof. Dr Johar Ali was the chief guest.

Chairperson Department of Psychology Prof Dr Erum Irshad graced the occasion as chief guest. The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National anthem.

Children, who had undergone successful therapy, were presented with gifts and certificates. Their parents expressed gratitude and shared their views about the unit and their experiences with other parents.

On the occasion different activities were arranged for children and their parents to help foster their bonding, increase compliance in children and provide opportunities for fun and recreation.

Our Staff Reporter

