I-Day renewal of pledge to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Dr Jamal

Rawalpindi-Punjab caretaker minister primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that Independence Day celebrations are the renewal of the pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. He said the establishment of Pakistan is a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent

He expressed these views while addressing an event organized by the Punjab Arts Council in connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan. On the occasion, Director PAC Waqar Ahmad unfurled the flag while the provincial minister cut the cake.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that Independence Day said that the forefathers sacrificed their lives for an independent state, adding there was a need to make the young generation aware of the freedom movement. He congratulated all the children who participated in the competitions.

Addressing the participants, the Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Pakistan is one of the blessings of Allah. Our forefathers made numerous sacrifices for Pakistan. Allama Iqbal’s dream was made a reality by Quaid-e-Azam. We have to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-i-Azam to make Pakistan one of the developed nations of the world, he added.

Waqar Ahmed paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan movement and said “Pakistan was achieved after sacrificing the lives of millions of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman said that the Muslims of the subcontinent made it possible to achieve a separate homeland under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, who gave us an ideology and made us a nation. We need to make unity and conviction the goal of our lives in the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We should not spare any sacrifice to make the country strong, progressive and prosperous, he added.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the protection and development of Pakistan. Speech, Tableau and National Songs competitions were also held to mark Pakistan Independence Day in collaboration with the All Pakistan Private schools management association. Ayesha, Ayesha Daniyal, Muhammad Ali and Abrasha got first, second, third and fourth positions in the national song competition. Noor Sehar, Aishal, Roshana Malik and Arfa Malik were awarded the first, second, third and fourth prizes in the speech contest. In the tableau competition, Iqra School came first, City Lyceum second, New Education School third and ASA School fourth.

The chief guest and the director of the Arts Council distributed shields and appreciation certificates among the position holders. A large number of students from the twin cities participated in the competitions.