Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Iranian envoy felicitates Pakistan on Ind Day

Agencies
August 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam congratulated the government and nation of Pakistan on the 76th Independence Day.

In a message on the eve of the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, he said, “I would like to extend my heartiest felicitations to the government and honourable nation of Pakistan.”

The envoy said Iran was the first country that recognized Pakistan and with which it established diplomatic relations.

“Since then, Iran and Pakistan’s historic relationship, based on years-long commonalities and links, has during the time strengthened and nurtured into a solid brotherhood.”

“Today we celebrate together the 76th year of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. I wish peace, unity, stability, security and prosperity for Pakistan,” he added.

