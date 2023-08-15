Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar picked as caretaker Sindh CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Mu­rad Ali Shah and Lead­er of the Opposition in the dissolved Sindh As­sembly Rana Ansar late Monday reached a con­sensus on the appoint­ment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker Chief Minis­ter. Justice Baqar's name was proposed by the rul­ing PPP for the interim CM's slot.

Karachi Mayor Murta­za Wahab, who was also the Sindh government spokesperson, confirmed that there was agree­ment on Baqar's name.

"This is to inform that the consultative pro­cess between CM Sindh & Opposition Leader under Article 224(1A) took place on 12th, 13th & 14th of August. Both the leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar sb as the caretaker Chief Minister Govern­ment of Sindh," said Wa­hab on Twitter.

While the MQM-P's spokesperson said that the party has approved the name of Justice (retd) Baqar as the in­terim CM. The approv­al was given in a Rabi­ta Committee meeting chaired by Khalid Maq­bool Siddiqui, said the spokesperson. Ad­dressing a press con­ference outside the CM Office, Ansar informed the media that it takes time to “reach consen­sus on a good name”. “Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar name has been finalsied for [inter­im] chief minister slot. I am happy that the name of Maqbool Baqir has been agreed upon through mutual consul­tation,” said Ansar The opposition leader, who belongs to the MQM, said her had no ob­jection to the name of Baqar’s name. “Things have been done ahead of the deadline, now notification and oath taking has to be done,” said Ansar when she was asked about the name being picked just before the August 14 deadline. She added that her arrival to the CM House was delayed due to the heavy traffic on Karachi’s road be­cause of August 14. Jus­tice (retd) Baqar— who was picked as inter­im Sindh CM — vowed to play his role for up­holding law and the constitution. Talking to a private TV channel, Baqar said that hold­ing elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), add­ing that they would as­sist the election body. He maintained that they would try their best the upcoming gen­eral elections be held as per the law and the constitution. “It is a very important respon­sibility in difficult sit­uations,” he said, add­ing that he would try to resolve the people’s problems.