Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar picked as caretaker Sindh CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the dissolved Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar late Monday reached a consensus on the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker Chief Minister. Justice Baqar's name was proposed by the ruling PPP for the interim CM's slot.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who was also the Sindh government spokesperson, confirmed that there was agreement on Baqar's name.
"This is to inform that the consultative process between CM Sindh & Opposition Leader under Article 224(1A) took place on 12th, 13th & 14th of August. Both the leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar sb as the caretaker Chief Minister Government of Sindh," said Wahab on Twitter.
While the MQM-P's spokesperson said that the party has approved the name of Justice (retd) Baqar as the interim CM. The approval was given in a Rabita Committee meeting chaired by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said the spokesperson. Addressing a press conference outside the CM Office, Ansar informed the media that it takes time to “reach consensus on a good name”. “Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar name has been finalsied for [interim] chief minister slot. I am happy that the name of Maqbool Baqir has been agreed upon through mutual consultation,” said Ansar The opposition leader, who belongs to the MQM, said her had no objection to the name of Baqar’s name. “Things have been done ahead of the deadline, now notification and oath taking has to be done,” said Ansar when she was asked about the name being picked just before the August 14 deadline. She added that her arrival to the CM House was delayed due to the heavy traffic on Karachi’s road because of August 14. Justice (retd) Baqar— who was picked as interim Sindh CM — vowed to play his role for upholding law and the constitution. Talking to a private TV channel, Baqar said that holding elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that they would assist the election body. He maintained that they would try their best the upcoming general elections be held as per the law and the constitution. “It is a very important responsibility in difficult situations,” he said, adding that he would try to resolve the people’s problems.