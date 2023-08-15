Katie Price confesses she chooses ‘prison’ over another court hearing

LONDON-Katie Price has recently confessed she would choose jail over another court hearing as she’s “fed up” of attending them. Speaking on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, the former model revealed she had attended court hearing more than “she’s had hot dinners” because of legal woes including bankruptcy, driving offences and breaching a restraining order. “I’m so threatened with court letters. I’ve been to court more times than I’ve had hot dinners lately,” said the mother-of-five. She continued, “I am not scared of court any more. I have said, ‘Can’t you put me to prison just to cover it all? Just be done with it.’” “I’m fed up with the reminders and why I’m in it [court]. I genuinely don’t care if I go to prison. Because it’s done then,” she remarked. The TV personality has been accused of a “breach of income payments agreement”, therefore, she is expected to submit her evidence at another hearing on September 14. It is pertinent to mention that if she loses legal battle, Katie will have to renounce her house, worth millions of dollars, dubbed as “Mucky Mansion” by her fans. Katie however mentioned that this can turn into “win-win situation” for her as she has planned to make a TV show about her “experience” and reveals she “loves prison stuff”. She stated, “I love all the prison stuff and I can experience what it’s like in there.” “I could do a story when I come out of me in prison, and it’s a win-win situation isn’t it? It wouldn’t affect my job; it wouldn’t affect nothing. I wouldn’t be in there long,” claimed the media personality. Katie added, “If they keep threatening me, just do it.”