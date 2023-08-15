Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

King Charles III to visit France next month

Agencies
August 15, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

PARIS - King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit next month, a French newspaper has reported, six months after a scheduled trip was cancelled because of violent protests. The planned journey, intended to highlight warming Franco-British relations, had been postponed in March at the last minute as angry mass protests against pension reform shook France. At the weekend the regional daily Sud-Ouest said that the state visit would now take place in September, and that the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla would visit Paris and Bordeaux in the southwest as originally planned. The approximate dates are September 20 to 22, the paper said, adding that King Charles’s security detail had come to Bordeaux in July to prepare the visit. Sud Ouest note that late September is already a very busy time for France because of a scheduled visit by Pope Francis and the Rugby World Cup being hosted by France.  It said there was a chance Prince William could accompany his father and take the opportunity to watch the Wales rugby match against Fiji in Bordeaux.

70-year-old Coca-Cola committed to Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1691999825.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023