KP CM visits Police Lines to pay tribute to martyrs

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on the eve of Independence Day visited the Police Lines here on Monday to pay tribute to martyrs.

During the visit, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence in their honour. He also offered Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Chief Secretary Nadim Islam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, and other officials.

The Chief Minister’s visit emphasised the significance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices made by the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation’s freedom.

The CM conveyed heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation and especially the people of KP.

He emphasised the importance of renewing the commitment to the ideals that led to the creation of Pakistan and highlighted the sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Chief Minister Azam Khan recognised that Pakistan’s establishment was the culmination of the immense struggle and sacrifices made by millions of Muslims, which has resulted in the current era of peace and prosperity.

He acknowledged the monumental debt of gratitude owed to the forefathers and called for sustained efforts to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and developed nation.

The Chief Minister expressed that the birth of Pakistan was the result of the sacrifices made by countless Muslims, and it is due to those sacrifices that Pakistan now breathes in an atmosphere of peace.