Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP holds first-ever Waziristan Jeep Rally

Over 50 4x4 jeeps, bikers participate in race

KP holds first-ever Waziristan Jeep Rally
Our Staff Reporter
August 15, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Jashan-e-Azadi Waziristan Jeep Rally, the first of its kind, organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Pakistan Armed Forces, concluded in Dera Ismail Khan.

The rally began at Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar and reached the designated point after traversing through Razmak, North Waziristan and South Waziristan. The rally was participated by more than 50 4x4 jeeps and bikers from Punjab province.

The event was part of the Independence Day festivities and aimed to promote tourism in the merged districts while highlighting the area’s beauty to the world.

A spokesman for the KPCTA said that the rally’s purpose was also to enhance the positive image of these districts and attract more tourists by spreading the information that peace had been fully restored in the merged districts.

70-year-old Coca-Cola committed to Pakistan

It also aimed to explore the tourism potential of the merged districts, showcase the hospitality of tribal people, and assure visitors that they can enjoy the area’s beauty in a carefree environment.

Prizes were later distributed among the participants of the rally. The first prize in Category-A was awarded to Umar Khayam, the second prize in the same category went to Inamullah Sikndari, followed by Basit who secured the third position.

In Category-B, the first prize was given to Rizwan Mashtandi, the second prize in the same category was awarded to Tahir Suleman and the third prize was given to Idrees Qureshi.

Moving to Category-C, the first prize was presented to Zafar Baloch, the second prize in the same category was granted to Beru Mazari and the third prize was given to Jamil Hamdani.

For the biker category, Saqib Shah received the first prize, the second prize was given to Abu Bakar and the third prize was awarded to Hameed.

PTCL, Ufone 4G mark Independence Day with weeklong company-wide celebrations

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1691999825.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023