KP holds first-ever Waziristan Jeep Rally

Peshawar - Jashan-e-Azadi Waziristan Jeep Rally, the first of its kind, organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Pakistan Armed Forces, concluded in Dera Ismail Khan.

The rally began at Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar and reached the designated point after traversing through Razmak, North Waziristan and South Waziristan. The rally was participated by more than 50 4x4 jeeps and bikers from Punjab province.

The event was part of the Independence Day festivities and aimed to promote tourism in the merged districts while highlighting the area’s beauty to the world.

A spokesman for the KPCTA said that the rally’s purpose was also to enhance the positive image of these districts and attract more tourists by spreading the information that peace had been fully restored in the merged districts.

It also aimed to explore the tourism potential of the merged districts, showcase the hospitality of tribal people, and assure visitors that they can enjoy the area’s beauty in a carefree environment.

Prizes were later distributed among the participants of the rally. The first prize in Category-A was awarded to Umar Khayam, the second prize in the same category went to Inamullah Sikndari, followed by Basit who secured the third position.

In Category-B, the first prize was given to Rizwan Mashtandi, the second prize in the same category was awarded to Tahir Suleman and the third prize was given to Idrees Qureshi.

Moving to Category-C, the first prize was presented to Zafar Baloch, the second prize in the same category was granted to Beru Mazari and the third prize was given to Jamil Hamdani.

For the biker category, Saqib Shah received the first prize, the second prize was given to Abu Bakar and the third prize was awarded to Hameed.