LHC prohibits Nepra from collecting extra charges on bills

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday barred Nepra from charging extra charges in the electricity bills of petitioners and ordered the authority to take a decision.

A hearing was held in the LHC on petitions against receiving additional charges in electricity bills.

Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed heard the petitions of Muhammad Hussain and others. The lawyers of the petitioners told the court that the LHC had declared the collection of additional charges in electricity bills null and void, but despite the court decision, additional charges in electricity bills were again being collected.

The petitioners pleaded that there was a fear of disconnection of electricity meters due to non-payment of bills. The court should order to stop collection of additional charges in electricity bills.

As a result, the court barred Nepra from charging additional charges in electricity bills and directed the petitions to Nepra to take a decision in accordance with law, remarking that Nepra should decide the issues of electricity bills in the light of the judgement of the LHC.