Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Maid torture case: Doctors conduct plastic surgery of Rizwana

Maid torture case: Doctors conduct plastic surgery of Rizwana
Web Desk
1:24 PM | August 15, 2023
National

Doctors conducted plastic surgery of the face of teenage housemaid Rizwana Bibi who sustained serious injuries in domestic violence.

Prof. Dr Romana Ikhlaq conducted plastic surgery of Rizwana’s face and the delicate procedure was continued for about three hours. The medics also disinfected and cleaned her head injuries, hospital sources said.

“She was shifted to the ward after applying bandage on her wounds,” doctors said.

“Her injuries still require two to three more plastic surgeries,” doctors added.

The incident

14-year-old housemaid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

Somia Hafeez, the wife of civil judge Asim Hafeez allegedly tortured her maid Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

PPP leader stresses national progress, unity

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Sargodha for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023