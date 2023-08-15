Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Malaysia’s jobs number up 2.4 pc
Xinhua
August 15, 2023
Business

KUALA LUMPUR -The number of jobs in Malaysia rose 2.4 percent year-on-year to 8.83 million in the second quarter of 2023, official data showed Monday. The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the positive trajectory of Malaysia’s labor market persisted into the second quarter of 2023, witnessing a further rise in labor demand. With an additional 208,100 jobs in the economic sector, it said the total employment reached 8.83 million, surpassing the previous year’s figure of 8.62 million during the same period. Following to this, an upward trend in the number of filled jobs was observed with an increase of 2.5 percent to record 8.64 million jobs in the second quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the number of job vacancies experienced negative growth, declined by 0.9 percent to 189,600 vacancies. During this period, the rates of filled jobs and job vacancies were at 97.9 percent and 2.1 percent respectively, reflecting a balanced and competitive labor market.

