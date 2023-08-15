Man killed in truck-mazda collision in TT Singh

Toba Tek Singh - One person was killed and another injured on Monday when a parked truck was hit by a mazda near Toba Tek Singh. According to the official source, the truck was parked near Motorway 253 and a Mazda was going from Lahore to Multan. The parked truck was hit from behind, as a result, truck conduc­tor Jahangir and a man named Abid were seri­ously injured Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the DHQ hospital were conductor Jahan­gir succumbed to his injuries. The police ar­rived and started fur­ther investigation.