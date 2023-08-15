May 9 planned by PTI chief, but failed to achieve results: Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Former federal defence minister and central leader of Pakistan Mus­lim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that May-9 incident was a plan of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, but it failed to achieve its results.

He said military installations were attacked and statues of martyrs were also destroyed by the PTI leaders on that day. Now, in the general elec­tion, people would have to take re­venge from the enemies of the coun­try. With the power of vote, people should eliminate the country’s ene­mies from the political scene forever.

He expressed these views while addressing a special ceremony held in connection with the Independence Day at Muslim League House Sialkot late at Saturday night. He said the co­alition government steered the coun­try out of minefields laid down by the PTI government. He said that former premier Imran Khan, during around four-year tenure in government, de­stroyed the national economy.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) steered the country from crises, caused by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf govern­ment. Former federal minister said Nawaz Sharif would return to his homeland soon and the journey of country’s development and prosper­ity would be started again.