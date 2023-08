MUZAFFARGARH, Aug 14 - A motorcy­clist was crushed to death after his motor­bike collided with a truck near Bhuttapur flyover Multan road, according to Rescue officials. Rescue 1122 transported the body to district headquar­ters hospital for au­topsy in the presence of local police. Truck driver managed to es­cape from there. Sadar police started legal ac­tion into the incident.