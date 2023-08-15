NAB arrests Parvez Elahi soon after release from jail

RAWALPINDI - A team of investigators of Nation­al Accountability Bureau (NAB) ar­rested former Chief Minister Punjab Chauhdry Parvez Elahi from outside Adiala Jail soon after the authorities released him after expiry of his deten­tion period, sources said on Monday

Subsequently, the NAB team promptly pre­sented Elahi before a local court, where they sought a transitory re­mand. The court, in re­sponse, granted a one-day transitory remand of the former Punjab chief minister. The duty judge directed that the accused be presented before the accountabil­ity court in Lahore on Tuesday. The detained PTI leader was later moved to Lahore for further investigation, they said. Jail authori­ties have confirmed to media that the Chauh­dry Pervaiz Elahi was set free after expiry of his detention period. It may be noted here that ex-CM Punjab and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been detained for a month under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Pub­lic Order (MPO). Depu­ty Commissioner (DC) Lahore had issued the notification stating that the PTI president will remain in custody at the Camp Jail Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder. Lat­er, the govt was shifted Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to Central Prison Adiala from Lahore.