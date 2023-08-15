NAB arrests Parvez Elahi soon after release from jail

RAWALPINDI - A team of investigators of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former Chief Minister Punjab Chauhdry Parvez Elahi from outside Adiala Jail soon after the authorities released him after expiry of his detention period, sources said on Monday
Subsequently, the NAB team promptly presented Elahi before a local court, where they sought a transitory remand. The court, in response, granted a one-day transitory remand of the former Punjab chief minister. The duty judge directed that the accused be presented before the accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday. The detained PTI leader was later moved to Lahore for further investigation, they said. Jail authorities have confirmed to media that the Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi was set free after expiry of his detention period. It may be noted here that ex-CM Punjab and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been detained for a month under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore had issued the notification stating that the PTI president will remain in custody at the Camp Jail Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder. Later, the govt was shifted Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to Central Prison Adiala from Lahore.