Nation celebrates Independence Day with prayers for Pakistan's security, prosperity

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI - The nation celebrated 76th Inde­pendence Anniversary on Monday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement and make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes at the federal capital and twenty-one gun salutes at the provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperi­ty of the country. A one minute si­lence was observed throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at nine in the morning.

The national flag hoisted at all im­portant public and private buildings. Public and private buildings, streets, bazaars and markets have been pro­fusely illuminated. National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fa­thers, posters and banners were also seen everywhere as part of the cele­bration of Independence Day.

The Change of Guards ceremony was held at Mazaar-e-Quaid in Kara­chi on Monday morning. The cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy as­sumed the guard's duties. Radio Pa­kistan, Pakistan Television and oth­er mainstream media highlighted the services of Pakistan Movement he­roes' on the day and paid tributes to their extraordinary contributions to making Pakistan a reality. The Kash­miris along both sides of LoC and living across the globe marked the 75th Inde­pendence Day of Pakistan with great zeal, zest, fervor and enthusiasm.

Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day was zealously cele­brated in New York on Monday, with the hoisting of the national flag at the Pakistan House by Ambassador Mu­nir Akram, as the national anthem was played.

The joint ceremony, held by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the Consulate General, started with recitation from the Holy Quran.

It was attended by officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission and the Consulate General.

President Dr Arif Alvi’s message for the occasion was tread out by the Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Aamir Khan and Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif’s message was delivered by the Trade and Commerce Officer at the Consulate, Talat Gondal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram high­lighted the importance of the Lahore Resolution which led to the establishment of Pakistan.

He paid tributes to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the sub-continent during the freedom move­ment. The ceremony was concluded by the dua for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.