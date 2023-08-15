Nation’s progress hinges on collective strength and consensus, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday emphasized that the youth were the radiant future of Pakistan and hold the responsibility to propel the nation forward. He conveyed a powerful message against despair, highlighting that it was deemed a sin. “The Holy Quran also labels disappointment as a sin, and Quaid-i-Azam’s speeches encourage hope and resilience”, he observed while speaking at the key Independence Day event at Huzuri Bagh here. Mohsin Naqvi underscored the nation’s bright prospects and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s positive trajectory. He urged government officials, teachers, and doctors to fulfill their duties with integrity and punctuality. Mohsin Naqvi particularly stressed the importance of doctors adhering to their designated work hours in hospitals. He believed that if all employees diligently fulfill their responsibilities, the nation’s progress is inevitable. He revealed his consistent advocacy for doctors to maintain their duty hours and work conscientiously during hospital visits. The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its duties and emphasized that this responsibility will continue with the incoming government. He envisioned significant improvements if honesty becomes the cornerstone of all efforts. He emphasized that teachers’ dedication in imparting knowledge with integrity would lead to a promising future for the children. Reflecting on the grand Independence Day ceremony held at Shahi Qila the previous night, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the participation of officers from diverse institutions, including the judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police participated and gave a message of unity and solidarity. Drawing inspiration from Quaid-i-Azam’s emphasis on unity, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the nation’s progress hinges on collective strength and consensus. He reiterated the significance of conveying this unity message to the people. Administrator Metropolitan Corporation and Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while speaking said that Pakistan’s creation was a result of sacrifices. He called for a renewed commitment driven by faith. He believed that fulfilling individual responsibilities within their domains would be the driving force for the nation’s advancement. During the event, scouts, male and female students from various schools presented songs, drawing appreciation from Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their exceptional performance. Notable dignitaries including Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Adviser Kunwar Dilshad, Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and senior officials were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of the occasion. Earlier, the chief minister unfurled the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Fort. Before the flag hoisting, sirens reverberated, followed by the playing of the national anthem. Prior to this, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid respects at Mazar-e-Iqbal by placing flowers and reciting Fatiha. He offered a special prayer for the safety, progress, prosperity, and stability of the country. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the renowned poet of the East, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal. Witnessing the performance of scouts and school students playing melodious tunes on their instruments, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed admiration for their skills and dedication. He extended his heartfelt appreciation and compassion to these young participants. The event was graced by the presence of Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, as well as Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Advisors Kunwar Dilshad and Wahab Riaz, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division, and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, among other high-ranking officials.