Nation’s progress hinges on collective strength and consensus, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday emphasized that the youth were the radi­ant future of Pakistan and hold the responsibility to propel the nation forward. He conveyed a powerful message against despair, highlighting that it was deemed a sin. “The Holy Quran also labels disap­pointment as a sin, and Quaid-i-Azam’s speeches encourage hope and resilience”, he observed while speaking at the key Independence Day event at Huzuri Bagh here. Mohsin Naqvi underscored the nation’s bright prospects and expressed con­fidence in Pakistan’s positive trajectory. He urged government officials, teachers, and doctors to fulfill their duties with integrity and punctual­ity. Mohsin Naqvi particularly stressed the impor­tance of doctors adhering to their designated work hours in hospitals. He believed that if all employees diligently fulfill their responsibilities, the nation’s progress is inevitable. He revealed his consistent advocacy for doctors to maintain their duty hours and work conscientiously during hospital visits. The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its duties and emphasized that this responsibility will continue with the incoming gov­ernment. He envisioned significant improvements if honesty becomes the cornerstone of all efforts. He emphasized that teachers’ dedication in im­parting knowledge with integrity would lead to a promising future for the children. Reflecting on the grand Independence Day ceremony held at Shahi Qila the previous night, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the participation of officers from diverse institu­tions, including the judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police participated and gave a message of unity and solidarity. Drawing inspi­ration from Quaid-i-Azam’s emphasis on unity, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the nation’s prog­ress hinges on collective strength and consensus. He reiterated the significance of conveying this unity message to the people. Administrator Met­ropolitan Corporation and Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while speaking said that Pakistan’s creation was a result of sacrifices. He called for a renewed commitment driven by faith. He believed that fulfilling individual respon­sibilities within their domains would be the driv­ing force for the nation’s advancement. During the event, scouts, male and female students from vari­ous schools presented songs, drawing appreciation from Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their excep­tional performance. Notable dignitaries including Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Adviser Kunwar Dilshad, Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries, Commissioner La­hore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and senior officials were also in attendance, under­scoring the significance of the occasion. Earlier, the chief minister unfurled the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Fort. Before the flag hoist­ing, sirens reverberated, followed by the playing of the national anthem. Prior to this, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid respects at Mazar-e-Iqbal by placing flowers and reciting Fatiha. He offered a special prayer for the safety, progress, prosper­ity, and stability of the country. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the renowned poet of the East, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal. Witnessing the performance of scouts and school students play­ing melodious tunes on their instruments, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed admiration for their skills and dedication. He extended his heartfelt appreciation and compassion to these young participants. The event was graced by the presence of Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, as well as Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Ad­visors Kunwar Dilshad and Wahab Riaz, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Po­lice, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries, Commissioner La­hore Division, and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, among other high-ranking officials.