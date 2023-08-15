Nida Dar meets PCB MC Chairman Zaka Ashraf

LAHORE-Nida Dar, captain of Pakistan women’s team and members of the national women’s team met with Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf on Monday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Women Player Development Program orientation of the Lahore Qalandars, where Zaka Ashraf was invited as chief guest. In the meeting, Women Wing head Tania Mallick and PCB COO Salman Naseer were also present.

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf acknowledged women cricketers’ dedication and contribution to the sport. He on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day announced the introduction of the first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers and also a substantial raise in central contracts for women cricketers.

Zaka affirmed his commitment to furthering the progress of women cricketers across the nation and assured them of his continued support. He reiterated the importance of providing equal opportunities, resources, and facilities which included more cricket grounds to women cricketers, enabling them to excel at both the national and international levels.

“I am extremely pleased to witness the remarkable progress our women cricketers have made in recent times. These athletes showcase exceptional talent and serve as true ambassadors of our nation. The dedication they exhibit on the field reflects their commitment to the sport and the pride they bring to Pakistan,” Zaka added.

Nida Dar and the women cricketers congratulated Zaka Ashraf on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the MC and commended his proactive initiatives aimed at the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan. The PCB will make the announcement on women’s contracts in due course.