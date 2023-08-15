Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nida Dar meets PCB MC Chairman Zaka Ashraf

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 15, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Nida Dar, captain of Pakistan women’s team and members of the national women’s team met with Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf on Monday.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Women Player Development Program orientation of the Lahore Qalandars, where Zaka Ashraf was invited as chief guest. In the meeting, Women Wing head Tania Mallick and PCB COO Salman Naseer were also present.
During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf acknowledged women cricketers’ dedication and contribution to the sport. He on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day announced the introduction of the first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers and also a substantial raise in central contracts for women cricketers.  
Zaka affirmed his commitment to furthering the progress of women cricketers across the nation and assured them of his continued support. He reiterated the importance of providing equal opportunities, resources, and facilities which included more cricket grounds to women cricketers, enabling them to excel at both the national and international levels.
“I am extremely pleased to witness the remarkable progress our women cricketers have made in recent times. These athletes showcase exceptional talent and serve as true ambassadors of our nation. The dedication they exhibit on the field reflects their commitment to the sport and the pride they bring to Pakistan,” Zaka added. 

70-year-old Coca-Cola committed to Pakistan

Nida Dar and the women cricketers congratulated Zaka Ashraf on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the MC and commended his proactive initiatives aimed at the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan. The PCB will make the announcement on women’s contracts in due course.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1691999825.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023