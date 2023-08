KARACHI - One person lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding vehicle in Karachi in wee hours of Monday. According to details, the accident took place in Sona Chandi Lawn area of Nazimabad in Karachi where a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to rescue sources, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.