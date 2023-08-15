Pakistan has started regaining its economic strength, says Ambassador Masood Khan

WASHINGTON DC - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has reaffirmed resolve to continue work towards crafting a bright future and destiny of the people of Pakistan. Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC to mark Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, he said Pakistan is aware of the external threats being faced by the country and will eliminate them.
He said that Pakistan is a dream for hundreds of millions of Muslims of South Asia. He said Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, gave the country concrete form and substance. He paid tribute to Father of the Nation, his comrades and followers for making this dream, this miracle a reality. He said Pakistan has an ideology, a vision and a destiny and gives us identity.
The Ambassador said that today is a day to count our blessings, celebrate our successes, reaffirm our aspirations and resolve to scale new heights in our journey. He said there is plenty to be optimistic about and the sky is the limit for what we can.
Masood Khan said it is our shared responsibility to reject merchants of despair and devalue the currency of fake fables. If we have to move forward, there is no room for despondency and dejection, doom and gloom. He said our commitment to democracy is strong and unwavering.
About political landscape of Pakistan, the ambassador said that Pakistan’s forthcoming electoral processes would usher in an era of political resilience and economic viability.
Masood Khan expressed also gratitude to the US Government, Congress and the American people for their support for stronger bilateral relations and for standing by Islamabad during last year’s devastating floods. He was particularly grateful to Secretary Blinken for his message of solidarity and friendship on our Independence Day.
Talking about Pakistani-Americans, he said their numbers have grown and they have become more prosperous and politically savvy. He said Pakistan has started regaining its economic strength as its GDP should climb up to 3.5 percent this fiscal year. He said Pakistan is expecting heavy inflows of foreign investment.
Masood Khan said Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has announced the inclusion of 15 Pakistani companies in its Frontier Market Indexes, which will increase the total number of Pakistani companies in this index to 17. He further said that MSCI is listing 41 companies of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in its MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes. These decisions should open new doors for investment in Pakistan.
He said the Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, are entering into Pakistani markets by investing in mining, refineries, ports, airports and agriculture. This should expand space for American investments.
Talking about Roshan Digital Account, he said during the last fiscal year, the cumulative foreign currency inflows through Rohan Digital Accounts by Pakistani diaspora have surpassed $6.5 billion. We know that Pakistani Americans have a major share in this upswing.