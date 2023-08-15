Pakistan Navy celebrates I Day with traditional ardour

KARACHI - An inspiring Change of Guard ceremony was held on Monday at the mauso­leum of Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated the 76th an­niversary of the Independence of Pakistan. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Na­val Academy cadets and sail­ors clad in ceremonial dress­es, assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with enthusi­asm, traditional spirit, and mil­itary customs, said a Pakistan Navy news release issued here. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Kha­lid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and cadets of the Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah. The cere­monial mounting of Guard was followed by the laying of a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the Chief Guest on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff, of­ficers, and men of the Pakistan Navy. Later on, the Chief Guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book and paid rich tribute to our be­loved Quaid. Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes, and special prayers were offered in all Naval mosques for solidari­ty and progress of the country and particularly for the success of the Kashmiri struggle. Paki­stan Navy Ships and Establish­ments were illuminated in the Navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at designated Units of Pakistan Navy at Islamabad, Karachi, La­hore, and Coastal Areas. Vari­ous independence day activi­ties were held at Pakistan Navy units/ establishments includ­ing the singing of the nation­al anthem in the morning, PN Band Display and Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum, Boat Rallies at Ka­rachi Harbour, Marathon Rac­es, Cycle Races were also part of the celebrations. PN ships celebrated independence day during overseas deployment at foreign ports.