Pakistan ‘stands firm’ with Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from India, says Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Mu­nir Akram, in a message to the UN community on the country’s Independence Day, highlighted the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and freedom from India.

“We will continue to raise Kashmir’s call for lib­eration at the United Nations and in all forums,” he said. “Freedom is never free,” Ambassador Akram said, pointing out that “our founding fathers faced vigorous opposition and secured Pakistan through determination, resolve, wisdom and democratic struggle. “Hundreds of thousands of our brothers and sisters sacrificed their lives just to reach their promised homeland; to fulfill their dream of na­tionhood and liberty. We must never forget their heroism; their ideals; and their sacrifice. “Today, as we celebrate our independence, we stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination and free­dom,” the Pakistani envoy added.