“The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.”

–Theodore Roosevelt

Angkor Wat, located in Siem Reap, Cambodia, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its architectural grandeur and historical significance. Built during the Khmer Empire in the 12th century, it is the largest religious monument in the world and a symbol of Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage. The temple complex showcases exquisite Khmer architecture, intricate stone carvings, and stunning bas-reliefs depicting mythological scenes. Visitors are captivated by the sheer size and intricacy of the temple, as well as the harmonious fusion of Hindu and Buddhist influences within its design. Angkor Wat stands as a testament to the exceptional artistic and architectural achievements of the Khmer civilisation.