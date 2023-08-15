Patriotic spirit soars as Attock unfurls national flag  

ATTOCK - The 76th Independence Day was celebrated in Attock, echoing the nationwide festivities. The focal event was the flag-raising ceremony at Attock’s Jinnah Hall, with District Commissioner Rao Atif Raza hoisting the flag.

Noteworthy attendees included Dr Ghiyas Gul Khan, District Police Officer; Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner; Waqar Akbar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning; Malik Mohsin Abbas, CEO of Education; Akram Zia and Syed Taqi Shah, DEO Secondary and DEO Elementary, respectively; Shahnaz Qadir, DEO Elementary; Ziaullah Ranjha, Chief Officer of District Council Attock; and Mubarak Ali Khan, Chief Officer of Municipal Attock.

The event garnered participation from diverse individuals and students.

Deputy Commissioner Atif Raza underscored Pakistan’s significance as a result of Quaid-e-Azam and his compatriots’ unyielding dedication. He emphasized the sacrifices culminating in the nation’s birth, encapsulating our Pakistani identity. Raza urged unwavering commitment to the nation’s advancement and readiness for any sacrifice. He pledged to eradicate negativity and nurture a thriving Pakistan.

Simultaneously, Government Graduate College Attock and other institutions resonated with similar ceremonies. The national flag soared high, resonating with collective pride. The National Highways and Motorways Police orchestrated unique programs in tandem with Independence Day.