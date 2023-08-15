Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar vows to ensure continuity in economic policies

PM Kakar vows to ensure continuity in economic policies
Web Desk
9:55 PM | August 15, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that the government would ensure continuity in the economic policies, besides further improving them.

He said that further enhancement of foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was among the top priorities of the caretaker setup.

The prime minister chaired a meeting in which he was given a detailed briefing over the economic situation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that work on the public welfare projects would continue and the government would ensure provision of international quality facilities in the health and education sectors.

He also directed for expediting ongoing reforms in the power sector and strict implementation of measures for increasing tax revenues.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the caretaker government would concentrate on deregulation and responsible autonomy for further improvement of the economy and expressed the resolve to focus their energies on economic reforms during their tenure.

PPP leader stresses national progress, unity

The meeting was attended by senior officials including governor State Bank of Pakistan, secretaries Finance Division and Power and chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The meeting was briefed over the steps taken for bringing further improvement and stability in the economy. A detailed briefing was also given over the reforms in the power sector.

The caretaker prime minister directed for submission of detailed reports regarding ongoing reforms in all sectors.  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023