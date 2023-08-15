PM Kakar vows to ensure continuity in economic policies

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that the government would ensure continuity in the economic policies, besides further improving them.

He said that further enhancement of foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was among the top priorities of the caretaker setup.

The prime minister chaired a meeting in which he was given a detailed briefing over the economic situation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that work on the public welfare projects would continue and the government would ensure provision of international quality facilities in the health and education sectors.

He also directed for expediting ongoing reforms in the power sector and strict implementation of measures for increasing tax revenues.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the caretaker government would concentrate on deregulation and responsible autonomy for further improvement of the economy and expressed the resolve to focus their energies on economic reforms during their tenure.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including governor State Bank of Pakistan, secretaries Finance Division and Power and chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The meeting was briefed over the steps taken for bringing further improvement and stability in the economy. A detailed briefing was also given over the reforms in the power sector.

The caretaker prime minister directed for submission of detailed reports regarding ongoing reforms in all sectors.