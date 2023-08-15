Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Poland signs deals to purchase hundreds of armored vehicles

Poland signs deals to purchase hundreds of armored vehicles
Anadolu
9:47 AM | August 15, 2023
International

Poland signed three separate deals to purchase hundreds of armored vehicles for its army, which is undergoing a serious rearmament and re-organization process, local media reported Monday.

The deals, which were called “highly consequential” by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, were signed with the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and involve 700 heavy infantry fighting vehicles, 400 wheeled armored personnel carriers and hundreds of light reconnaissance vehicles.

Blaszczak said the contracts will significantly improve the capacity of the army.

Shipments of the first tranche of vehicles are expected to start early next year.

In late February, Poland signed a deal to purchase 1,400 domestically produced Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles.

The country, which announced forming one of the strongest armies in Europe as its goal, also signed deals with South Korea and the US to buy hundreds of tanks and multiple rocket launchers in recent years.

Georgia grand jury indicts Trump, 18 allies on election meddling charges

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023