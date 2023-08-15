Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Police recover 7 abductees in Katcha area operation

Agencies
August 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KASHMORE-Sindh Police in an anti-bandit operation in katcha area here recovered seven kidnapped persons including a child on Monday. The police operation was continued for seven hours in katcha area. The police recovered Waqar Abbasi, Ahmed Khan Unar and Asghar Bhatti, who were kidnapped a month ago. The area facing a serious problem of lawlessness posed by bandit gangs operating from the Katcha area along the Indus River. Rampant incidents of kidnappings, robberies and killings and honey-trap incidents regularly reported in media despite the police claim operations against the outlaws.
Bandits killed two traders of Dera Bugti in Karampur area of Sindh on Friday night at the Indus Highway. A man was injured, and two others were kidnapped by dacoits in the incident. A shutter-down was observed in Dera Bugti by local residents against the incident.
In Shikarpur, people staged protest at the Indus Highway against killing of three persons in firing by bandits. Protesters blocked the highway for traffic and chanted slogans against police. Traffic between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, was suspended owing to closure of the Indus Highway. The bandits had opened fire at a truck and killed three persons on the highway. 

Tags:

Agencies

