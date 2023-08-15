PRCS celebrates I-Day with zeal, zest

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) commemorated the nation’s Independence Day with enthusiasm and fervour, highlighting unity and patriotism in a series of vibrant celebrations.

The event commenced at the National Headquarters (NHQ) of PRCS on Monday, where the atmosphere was adorned with the national colours of green and white, resonating the spirit of freedom. Distinguished guests, including Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Secretary General Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, PRCS Treasurer and member managing body Dr Irshad Muhammad and representatives of IFRC, Turkish Red Crescent, Norwegian Red Cross, and German Red Cross, as well as officers, volunteers, and students from various educational institutions of Islamabad, graced the occasion with their presence.

The festivities began with the national anthem song performance of volunteers and school on national theme. On this occasion, ceremonial cake cutting took placed at the NHQ lawn, symbolising the unity and shared aspirations of the Pakistani people. This was followed by the hoisting of the national flag, signifying the essence of independence and sovereignty. The commemorative event took a dynamic turn with the commencement of the Ambulance Flag March, a procession of PRCS vehicles and ambulances, which embarked on a symbolic journey from the NHQ. The cavalcade, passed through the roads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, receiving warm appreciation from the crowd.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, in a media interaction during the event, reflected on the significance of Independence Day. He said, “Independence Day stands as a testament to our nation’s resilience and unity. It is a time to honour the unwavering spirit that unites us in our collective pursuit of progress and prosperity. We pay homage to the dedicated individuals who have tirelessly served and safeguarded our nation.”

Highlighting the relentless dedication of PRCS volunteers and staff, Chairman Laghari expressed immense pride in their ceaseless efforts to provide assistance, relief, and support to those in need.