Tuesday, August 15, 2023
President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

Our Staff Reporter
August 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  On the occasion of 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred ‘Pakistan Civil Awards’ on 696 Pakistani as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields. These awards include, seven Nishan-i-Imtiaz, two Hilal-i-Pak­istan, 26 Hilal-i-Imtiaz, 1 Sitar-i-Pakistan, 20 Sitara-i-Shuja’at, 61 Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 69 Presi­dent’s Award for Pride of Performance, 1 Hilal-i-Shuja’t,1 Sitar-e-Pakistan, 25 Tamgha-i-Shuja’at, 155 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, 18 Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam, 3 Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, 4 Sitar-e-Khidmat and 4 Tamgha-i-Khidmat. This year 299 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz have been conferred upon martyrs of COV­ID-19. The Investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on 23rd March next year.

