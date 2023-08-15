President confers Digital Health Excellence Award on ANTH

ISLAMABAD - Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) was conferred with the prestigious Award of Excellence in Healthcare Digitalization during the InstaCare Future Health Forum where the President Dr Arif Alvi graced the event as the chief guest and the Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram was the guest of honour. President Dr Arif Alvi presented the award to ANTH’s CEO Yasir Niazi.

A large number of healthcare professionals, government officials, dignitaries and people from different walks of life participated in the event. Bilal Amjad, CEO of InstaCare, was the chief organiser of the forum. Health Minister Punjab presented awards to ANTH’s Director Dr Areej Neyazi and Chief Information Officer Muhammad Ahsan Hussain and acknowledged their instrumental roles in the hospital’s digital healthcare journey.

Yasir Niazi was the keynote speaker in the event. He expressed his pride in ANTH’s achievements, underlining the institution’s ceaseless dedication to elevating patient care standards that culminated in the launch of the ANTH Digital App, a transformative initiative designed to bridge the gap between quality healthcare and patients, even in the remotest corners of the country. He emphasised that ANTH’s ongoing pursuit of excellence through innovation is setting a transformative precedent for the entire healthcare sector in Pakistan, propelling it towards global benchmarks.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communications, highlighted that the hospital’s core focus remains on delivering top-notch healthcare to all segments of the society, even in underserved areas, and at affordable costs, adding that the ANTH Digital App, an embodiment of this commitment, empowers patients to access quality care right at their doorsteps, transcending geographical barriers.

He said that, as the healthcare landscape in Pakistan undergoes a digital revolution, Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital is at the frontline of this transformative journey and would keep striving hard to bring positive change in the lives of the people of Pakistan.